Gulf Coast, Chipola women’s basketball teams competing in WER Invitational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The World Exposure Report Invitational puts together four of the top teams in JUCO women’s basketball and for this year’s tournament includes two Panhandle squads.

Gulf Coast and Chipola are both competing in it, along with Seward Community College and Georgia Highlands.

According to WER’s rankings, Chipola is No.1 in the nation, Seward is No. 9, Georgia Highlands at No. 13 and Gulf Coast at No. 18.

In the NJCAA rankings, Chipola at No. 2, Seward is No. 25, Georgia Highlands is at No. 9 and Gulf Coast is unranked.

The Commodores know the competition will be tough for them.

“I think we’re preparing a little bit for the teams, but I think we’re mostly just preparing like ourselves just going back to watching a lot of film based on the previous weekend, going back to working on what we know we do best and what we can do to improve on because I think once we get that done then it doesn’t really matter who we’re playing the outcome will be the same,” Gulf Coast guard Ciante Downs said.

The tournament isn’t just about exciting matchups on the court, but also doubles as a great recruiting event for NCAA coaches.

“D1 coaches do know that this is four of the top teams in the country, so they want to know when can I see the livestream what players and even if its not something on my team, I can get Division I coaches calling asking me ‘hey what did you think of so and so on Georgia highlands, Seward, Chipola’ and they ask for those opinions so they know it’s high level and it really gives the girls the exposure they need to be recruited at the next level,” Gulf Coast women’s basketball coach Rory Kuhn said.

The tournament starts on Friday and ends on Saturday.