Gulf Coast, Chipola and Northwest Florida women’s basketball all moving on to semifinals of state tournament

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – All three Panhandle women’s basketball teams in the FCSAA State Tournament are moving on to the semifinals on Friday.

The Gulf Coast Commodores took down Florida Southwestern 81-71 in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.

Nia Daniel led the Commodores with 39 points, many of those coming from the free throw line as she made 29 of 31 from the charity stripe.

The No. 5 Commodores are moving on to the semifinals of the tournament and will take on No. 1 Northwest Florida in that game on Friday.

The Raiders beat Eastern Florida 67-50 to advance to that game.

Chipola took on Hillsborough and crushed them 79-40 to move on to the semifinals as well.