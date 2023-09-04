PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back from last season with an almost entirely new roster.

There is only one player returning this season, with Mik’is Engram.

“11 brand new and 12 guys who’ve never played together don’t know each other,” Gulf Coast men’s head basketball coach Phil Gaffney said. “So it’s been a challenge to incorporate 12 different personalities, 12 guys who don’t know each other from different parts of the country.”

Engram from Blountstown is not the only Panhandle player on this year’s team. Bay’s Deondrian Washington and Franklin County’s Owen Poloronis are also on the roster. Poloronis will be red-shirted this season.

“He’s just a great kid, and hopefully a year from now we’ll be talking about how Owen will help us and what he can help us accomplish,” Gaffney said.

Washington will be a key player for the ‘Dores, coming off a strong senior season, averaging over 19 points per game.

“Come in and continue to work hard and just play hard,” Washington said.

Gulf Coast is confident in the defense, expecting that will be their edge this season.

“I feel like our defense is really good this year,” Engram said. “Everybody can guard full court.”

With a tough conference, the ‘Dores know the competition starts early, but they are ready to see how they compare.

“I’m ready to see how we’re going to play against other guys,” Engram said. “We have a solid 11 guys that can play.”

While last year ended in the regular season, this team has high hopes of a national championship.

“We want to win a national championship,” Gaffney said. “That’s our goal every year, and we want to win the regional championship. And if you win the regional championship, you have a chance to go to the national tournament.”