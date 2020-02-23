Gulf Coast beats TCC in triple overtime on buzzer beater; Dores punch ticket to state tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Commodores beat No. 9 TCC 108-107 in triple overtime on a half-court buzzer beater shot by Maurice Gordon.

With the win, the Commodores punched their ticket to the state tournament. It’s the first time they have done that since 2009.

Gordon said he had never done anything like that in his life.

“I didn’t take a breath, I wasn’t breathing. I just threw it up there,” Gordon said. “I was just praying it went in. That was a blessing. God gave me that one.”

The Commodores were down 16 at one point to the Eagles in the second half, but they kept fighting to take this one to multiple overtimes.

“Today what I did was I told the guys to play in the moment, remember this next play, remember this next time we are gonna be out here, because if you remember that and focus and you play in the moment and not just play sporadic,we can get back into this thing possession by possession and it worked,” Interim head coach Scott Jackson said.

This win was so much more than just a win over a top-ten Panhandle Conference team.

“What it means to me is the adversity. Not having Coach with us, not having one of our players with us for different circumstances and these guys have to keep fighting that and they’ve fought it all year. Some of our returners last year with the hurricane, with a coaching changes it’s constant adversity and I’m just so happy with these guys that they get to move forward because of it. And that’s the main thing, I want them to do that,” Jackson said. “And it happened.”

The Gulf Coast men and women will play in the FCSAA/NJCAA District 8 tournament the first week in March. The Commodores will take on Florida Southwestern in the first round of games.