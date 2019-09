PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) - The Sunshine State Athletic Conference formed a new 1A high school football conference and several schools from the Panhandle are a part of it.

"It will crown a true champion for our conference and everybody is guaranteed ten games so it's really kinda a neat concept," Wewahitchka coach Bobby Johns said. "It's very new for us, like I said it's our first year so I think a lot of us are very interested to see how it goes and is it something we can build on and get more 1A teams across the state to be a part of that."