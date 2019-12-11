Gulf Coast basketball’s Ahlana Smith earns NJCAA Region 8 Player of the Week honors for second time this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One Gulf Coast women’s basketball player is on fire this season and this week she was recognized as the NJCAA Region 8 Player of the Week for a second time this season.

Ahlana Smith was honored as Region 8 Player of the Week for the second week of November, but she’s impressed the committee with her stats once again this week.

The Commodores sopohomore averaged 27. 5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals in two games during the voting period.

She led the gulf coast commodores to wins over Palm Beach State and Daytona State at the Florida College’s Women’s Basketball Shootout this past weekend.