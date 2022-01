PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball teams took down Pensacola on Saturday.

The Lady Commodores beat the Pirates 73-63 and improve to 4-3 in conference play and 15-7 overall.

The Commodores beat Pensacola 65-57 and improve to 4-3 in conference play as well.

Both teams will head to Marianna on Wednesday to take on Chipola.