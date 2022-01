PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men and women’s basketball teams were victorious in their weekend double-header with conference foe Pensacola State.

The women won 72-62 and the men won 67-63 in a wild overtime finish.

Both Commodore teams improve to 3-3 in Panhandle Conference play and will host Tallahassee Community College next Saturday, January 29.