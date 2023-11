PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Women’s and Men’s basketball teams opened their seasons with a home victory against nationally ranked South Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The No. 6 Gulf Coast Women steamrolled No. 16 South Georgia Tech 97-59. They improved to 1-0 and will host Central Georgia Tech on Friday, November 3.

The Gulf Coast Men pulled away late from No. 25 South Georgia Tech to win 83-65. They improved to 1-0 and will play in Niceville on Friday and Saturday.