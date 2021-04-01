Gulf Coast basketball teams receive state tournament bids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The JUCO basketball state tournament bracket was released today and both Gulf Coast men and women’s teams received a bid.

The men’s team, with a 5-11 conference record, received a bid after Pensacola State and TCC got into a post game altercation on Saturday night. Tallahassee was banned from postseason play and Pensacola dropped out.

Gulf Coast was given the No. 8 seed, where they will face a conference opponent in the first round, top ranked Chipola. Gulf Coast head men’s basketball coach Phil Gaffney said that his team will be prepared for this for their familiar foe.

“They are the No. 1 seed for a reason, Donnie Tyndall is a master,” Gaffney said. “They have an incredible amount of talent, he’s a super coach. So we know we beat them the first time, they beat us the next three. So can you beat someone five times?

“The old adage is can you beat somebody three times, well now it’s can you beat somebody five times. It’s crazy that we have played so many times in a season, but we are excited to have the opportunity.”

The Gulf Coast women finished the season at .500 in the conference with an 8-8 record. With their losses in the conference coming at the hands of Northwest Florida and Chipola, two of the top 10 teams in the nation, the Commodores received the No. 5 seed in the tournament.

They will face No. 4 seed Florida Southwestern in the first round, but as sophomore guard, Nia Daniel says, a new opponent does not change how the team prepares.

“Preparing for that,” Daniel said. “Knowing it’s a team we’re never played, we just know we’ve got to get in the gym and just do what we always do, so not really anything changes we’re just go to go out there and do what we do.”

The women will play that game on Wednesday night at Northwest Florida at 8:00 p.m. and the men will take on Chipola Thursday at 6:00 p.m.