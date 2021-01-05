Gulf Coast basketball teams hit the ground running on first day of practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast basketball teams hit the ground running on their first day of practice Monday.

The women’s and men’s teams each had two practices scheduled for the day since classes don’t start until later in the week.

The Lady Commodores were just happy to get to practice all together as many players were out due to injury in the fall semester.

“I would say that the fall semester was maybe my biggest challenge in coaching, you couldn’t plan anything, practices you didn’t know who you would have, contract tracing who had exposure, someone has the sniffles and that’s a symptom so, our biggest thing was keeping the kids safe,” Gulf Coast head women’s coach Cayla Petree said.

The fall was tough on every player who was counting down the days until 2021 and their season could officially begin.

“I think now that we have that date for a game we have something to focus on and work towards. I think the girl’s focus will be a lot better, they’re gonna wanna practice because there’s a goal and playing time is on the line and wins and losses and their competitors by nature and that’s what they want to do,” Petree said.

Her players echoed that sentiment.

“We’re super excited like today at the beginning of practice I was like y’all we have a game in a couple weeks this is what we have been waiting for and preparing for. Everybody was really stoked and the first practice was really good. I think the energy was really high, higher than it’s ever been because again we’re stoked for that first game,” Gulf Coast women’s basketball player Nia Daniel said.

The men’s team, like the Lady Commodores, are ready to get the season rolling and they will do so with one more player on their roster.

Head Coach Phil Gaffney said he was able to pick up another player before the semester began, something he’s never been able to do before cause basketball is normally a winter sport.

“The hard part is how do you incorporate somebody new into your system, how do you get them in two and a half weeks to learn everything and the answer is you don’t but you’re hoping maybe a month from now maybe a month and a half from now they do,” Gulf Coast men’s head basketball coach Phil Gaffney said.

The first game for the Lady Commodores is set for Jan. 23 at home against Florida State College of Jacksonville.

The men’s first game is on Jan. 20 against Florida Coastal Prep.