Gulf Coast basketball player Cam Holden commits to UT Martin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast’s Cam Holden is moving on from the Commodores to his next adventure.

He announced on Twitter Wednesday that he would be heading to the University of Tennessee at Martin this fall.

The Skyhawks have some big basketball alumni as well. Both Florida State head men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and former Tennessee head women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt attended the school.

Holden was a huge part of the Commodores team this year, averaging 15 points and 6 rebounds per game in 29 games played.

He said he is excited to be a Skyhawk, but will always be a Commodore too.

Holden plans to follow Gulf Coast next season and wishes the team the best.