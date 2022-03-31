PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Gulf Coast women’s basketball star Ahlana Smith is preparing to play with Louisville in the NCAAW Final Four.

Smith played for the Commodores in the 2019-2020 season and led the team to a 23-5 record before being named the NJCAA Player of the Year, FCSAA Region VIII Player of the Year and a First Team All-American.

We spoke with Smith on Thursday ahead of her Final Four match on Friday and she said that looking back on her year in Panama City, she wouldn’t trade that time of development for the world.

“I think going JUCO and then coming back to D1, it helped me appreciate the sport just a lot more, just because when you play on that D1 level there are a lot more perks,” Smith said. It made me really appreciate basketball, made me work that much harder, it made me appreciate my journey that much more as well.”

Smith said she missed Coach Roonie Scovel and the Commodore family and hope they cheer her on to victory.

“Hopefully you guys will see me in the championship,” Smith said. “So keep supporting us, go Cards, go Gulf Coast, forever!”

Smith and the Louisville Cardinals will face South Carolina in the NCAAW Final Four in Minneapolis on Friday at 6:00 p.m. CST.