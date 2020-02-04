Gulf Coast baseball’s 2020 roster made up of some local talent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team has been on the road since the start of their season, but on Thursday, they will finally get to play at home. The Commodores are hosting the annual Visit Panama City Beach Kevin Miller Tournament this week.

“It’s time, we’ve played five games on the road, it’s time for us to be at home and sleep in our beds and see if we can play pretty good for the home crowd,” Gulf Coast head baseball coach Mike Kandler said.

Playing at home is extra special for five Commodores. Mason Smith, Brayden Gainey, Justin Kelley, Brett Roberson and Geoffrey Lancaster all call Panama City their home.

“It’s a dream come true playing for you home town and coming out and playing with all these great guys and the bonds on this team are irreplaceable,” Kelley said.

These players are appreciative of these fans because they are some of the same ones that came to see them when all five played for the Mosley Dolphins.

“Our town has actually been through a lot of stuff, coming out and playing here in front of them, with all the donations that we had for our field last year when we didn’t even really have a field,” Kelley said. “So going out and playing for them is always a great thing.”

Kandler said he’s happy to have the local talent on the team because they each bring something to the table.

“We don’t ever recruit based on geography but we do start recruiting close to home, and if the players are good enough locally and they fit what we need. Sometimes people say why didn’t you take this guy, well we can’t have twelve shortstops out here,” Kandler said. “But if they fit our need and they are from here we would like to have them. We’ve been fortunate that panama city high school baseball has been good for a long time and we have some players from the local area. it works out real well.”

The Commodores will now try and pick up a few more wins to add to their 3-2 record in the Visit Panama City Beach Kevin Miller Tournament which starts on Thursday.

“Kevin Miller was a player who played here in 92′ and 93′,” Kandler said. “But he was tragically killed in an automobile accident back in 2005 or 06′, so his mother came in and endowed a scholarship in his name and so for the last 12 or 13 years we’ve run this Kevin Miller Tournament.”

Gulf Coast’s home opener is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. against St. John’s River.