PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team won their Panhandle Conference opener against Tallahassee Community College 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The Commodores were up 4-2 in the top of the fifth when a downpour came along and halted the game for a little bit.

They got back on the diamond in about 10 minutes and put the Eagles away with one more run.

The Commodores are 16-8 overall and 1-0 in conference play. They will play Tallahassee again on Thursday.