PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team begins their season this weekend and will host a huge JUCO tournament the following weekend.

The Commodores will host the inaugural Visit Panama City Beach JUCO College Baseball Classic the Feb. 4-6 at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

There will be 16 teams in participation with 10 being ranked last season or in the 2022 preseason top 25.

First-year head coach of the Commodores Tyler Younger said the tournament will be huge, and that scouts will be in town from all around the country.

“There’s going to be probably 150-200 scouts here,” Younger said. “Because this time of the year, division one, they’re just practicing so they haven’t started playing games yet. So a lot of scouts use this time of the year to go see good junior college baseball.”

Althiugh Gulf Coast is the host, all games will be played at the PCB Sports complex, and Younger said that will help with the flow of play.

“The Complex is a great thing,” Younger said. “It’s a great addition to our area so that we can host something like this and get four games going at the same time. It will be good, like Perfect Game is coming in and their kind of overseeing the media and stuff and they’ll be lifestreaming some games so basically anything they touch turns to gold.”

The Commodores will start their season this weekend, as they play in Fort Myers. Third-year left fielder Mason Smith said the team is beyond excited to get on the diamond.

“We’re counting down the hours till we leave, Smith said. “We’re still leaving a day early so we’re still 48 out but I can’t be more excited.”