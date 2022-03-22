PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team will be hosting a movie night on Frazier Field following their doubleheader on Saturday.

The movie being played will be “Angels in the Outfield” and all youth athletes who show up wearing their baseball or softball uniform will receive free admission for both them and their families.

The Commodores will face conference foe Tallahassee Community College at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and the movie will be played right after.

Gulf Coast Athletic Director Michael said those who attend will even be able to meet the Commodore players face to face.

“The entire team will be around after the game to interact,” Kandler said. “And I really think a big part as a young player is to go, you learn a lot through emulation, watching older people play, watching good players play, and then having a chance to interact with them, maybe this lights the fire in some of our youth to work hard and then maybe one day they can play college baseball.”

Gulf Coast is hoping for a large attendance and encourages everyone to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the movie on the field.