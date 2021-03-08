Gulf Coast baseball aims to keep bats hot heading into Panhandle play

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team has been working hard on the diamond, especially when it comes to hitting.

The Commodores have a 14-7 record and are on a four-game win streak.

“I feel like our team chemistry is working really well and everybody is clicking as a team and everyone is getting hits when they are supposed to be. Timely hitting is what’s working for our team and our pitching is coming around as well,” Gulf Coast player Justin Kelley said.

The squad definitely has some hot bats as they were leading the nation in home runs last week with 31, but got bumped down to No. 2 in the country this week by Walters State who currently has 32.

“I’m really like most coaches, too interested in the stats, but we knew when we set the team up, we were gonna have to hit with some power if we were gonna be good. So it’s reassuring that has come to fruition and the big bats have shown up,” Commodores head coach Mike Kandler said.

One player who’s bat has been smoking so far this season is Max Ryerson. He’s currently leading the nation in homers with 11.

“You get hitters who get hot, but typically you don’t just get hot with home runs. He’s just been amazing, a lot of them have really been clutch when we need them. He’s just been really really good, and I think everybody else just kinda feeds off of him,” Kandler said.

Gulf Coast is hoping to continue the momentum they have into conference play starting next week.

Coach Kandler said more consistency is what he wants to see from his team moving forward.

“When we’ve played well, I think we can compete in our conference, but we have too many days where we are not the same team. So that’s kinda from this point forward, we’re working on leveling it out a bit and just trying to be that consistent same type of approach every day instead of up and down,” Kandler said.

The Commodores take on Coastal Alabama North on Tuesday and will take on TCC to kick off Panhandle Conference play on March 16.

“Just like coach says, it’s all about growth, one week at a time. I definitely feel like we are trending up consistently, we’ve had a few missteps but that happens at the beginning of the season especially after a year off due to COVID,” Ryerson said.