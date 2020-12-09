Gulf Coast announces no fans at games in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast will have no fans at their games in 2021.

Officials with the athletic department said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of all.

It will effect all five teams and all sports venues.

“Our ultimate goal is to play as many games as possible while ensuring that our athletes, coaches, support staff, and fans are in the safest environment possible. We will continue to follow the recommended guidelines of the CDC and local health officials,” Athletic director Mike Kandler wrote in a news release.

Kandler also said they will make adjustments to the policy if they can do so safely.

“While we understand that this may be an inconvenience to our loyal fan base, we are choosing to take an abundance of caution to ensure that we are following protocols to allow our seasons to have as few disruptions as possible,” Kandler wrote.

They plan to provide livestream broadcasts on https://team1sports.com/gcathletics/ for as many games as possible.