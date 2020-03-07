Gulf Coast advances to state championship game; competing for first title in 48 years

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team beat No. 19 Central Florida 105-84 to advance to the FCSAA State Championship game.

Interim head coach Scott Jackson said the team executed the game plan better on Friday.

“Our defense was there we knew what they wanted to do. We thought maybe they would play zone against us and they did. We kind of shot them out of it a bit and executed our zone offense so it kind of ruined their game plan,” Jackson said. “Anytime we can run and create turnovers and the other team is turning it over, we’re a fantastic team so I though we did well today in that aspect.”

Cam Holden led the team with 24 points. He credits his performance to being able to see head coach Phil Gaffney before the game.

“We met with Coach Gaffney this morning and seeing his face, we started the morning off right. Seeing his smile and seeing him walking so it really was a great kickstart to our morning so it really helped us,” Holden said.

The Commodores are competing for their second state championship in program history and first since 1972.

Gulf Coast will face off with TCC, the Panhandle Conference champs, once again this season for the title Saturday at 5 p.m.