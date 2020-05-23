Gulf Coast adds another player to 2021 signing class

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Gulf Coast men’s basketball team has been working hard to get their roster set for next season.

Their newest addition to the 2021 signing class is Demariontay Hall.

Hall is a 6’6″ forward from Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta. In his senior year with the Bulldogs, he averaged 16 points per game and about 10 rebounds per game.

Hall said he chose Gulf Coast because it was close to home and he wants to study the culinary arts.

“I’m most excited for the brotherhood and for all of us to come together and so we all can play as a team,” Hall said.

Hall has already met some of the team as they did a virtual workout together Friday afternoon.