PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” shares his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise.

This time, he talked about growing old “gracefully”. The best way to accomplish this is to keep track of your sugar intake, work out six times a week, reduce your stress level, eat clean, and drink lots of water.

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition, dieting, and exercise you can start with click here or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.