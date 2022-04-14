BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Blountstown head football coach Greg Jordan will be returning to lead the Tigers program after a four-year hiatus.

Jordan is leaving Liberty County where he spent the previous two seasons and had an 11-9 overall record with nine wins in a second-round playoff appearance in 2021.

He spent 11 years with the Tigers previously from 2006-2017, compiling a 120-42 overall record and led the team to be Class 1A State Runner-up in 2017.

He spent two years in Port St. Joe from 2018-2019 but never moved to the area due to a lack of housing following Hurricane Michael which cause him to take the Liberty County job in 2020.

Jordan graduated from Blountstown High School and still lives in Calhoun County so he says returning to lead the Tigers is like a homecoming.

“The opportunity was too good to pass up to be able to have the opportunity to finish up where I graduated from high school and then my two boys played for me there and graduated,” Jordan said. So, it’s just a cool thing to be able to do and not a lot of people get a second chance as something like that so I just felt like for us and our future it was the best move.”

While the coaching hire became official on Tuesday, Jordan said he won’t be joining Blountstown just yet.

“I met with the kids today (Wednesday) for the first time and we have our state weightlifting meet is next Saturday the twenty-third and I wanted to and the kids a Liberty wanted for me to finish up with those state weightlifting qualifiers that we have I didn’t want to leave those guys the last week before the state weightlifting meet,” Jordan said. “So, I’m going to finish up with those guys at the state weight meet and I’ll start with Blountstown over here on the twenty-fifth and that’s fast approaching.”

Liberty County and Blountstown have always been rivals but Jordan said there will be no bad blood in the move.

“The rivalry between those two schools was heated at one time, it hasn’t been that way lately but the kids still know each other, the coaches obviously all know each other, we’re right here together,” Jordan said. “So there’s a mutual respect there but there is a situation that would add a little spice to a contest for sure if we were to play but I have nothing but respect that school system and those kids and the community over there as I leave to come back to Blountstown. “