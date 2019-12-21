Greg Jordan named head football coach at Liberty County

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Greg Jordan is taking over the football program at Liberty County in 2020.

It was approved by the board Friday that he would be the Bulldogs new head football coach starting on January 6th.

Jordan was the head football coach at Port St. Joe this past season. He stepped down from his athletic director and head coaching duties last week due to issues finding housing in the Port St. Joe area after Hurricane Michael.

In just two seasons with the Sharks, Jordan had a record of 16-9 and led the team to two playoff appearances. In his first year with the team, the Sharks made it to the Class 1A state semifinals.

He takes over the Bulldogs program from Derek Cassauex, who will stay on as an assistant with the team. Liberty County went 2-8 this past season.