Greg Jordan gears up for an unpredictable first year with Liberty County football

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– Greg Jordan joined Liberty County as the head football coach and athletic director in January.

Although the pandemic has brought challenges for the entire athletic program, Jordan said it has been a smooth transition.

The head coach said now the football team just need to get caught up on learning his routine and system.

“Just getting to know the kids, we missed spring practice obviously that was a big deal for me being new there,” Jordan said.

With the FHSAA pushing back the fall season start date to Aug. 24, extending summer workouts, the head coach wants to focus on not letting players get burned out before practices start.

“We don’t want to go 30 workouts with these kids, they’re high school kids,” Jordan.

Jordan said they will utilize the time, however, he will meet with his team and determine what will be best until the FHSAA Board of Directors meets again.

Liberty County will return to school on Aug. 31. However, as of now, they will still be able to start practicing when the FHSAA approves it.

Jordan said he was originally in favor of the Aug. 10 start date.

“But the state didn’t have a plan to back the calendar up,” Jordan said.

The head coach who has previous experience in both Calhoun and Gulf counties said the Bulldogs volleyball team is also eager to play.

“Those girls are ready to compete and have a season,” Jordan said.

Jordan said everyone wants the student athletes to get back to a sense of normalcy, especially after spring seasons were cut short.

“If it’s a shortened season than so be it, but let’s do something,” Jordan said.

One possibility football coaches around the state are considering is forming their own conferences. Jordan said he is not opposed to that idea at this time.

“If it guaranteed us a full 10 game schedule or whatever and then didn’t move us into the spring or the winter,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he thinks the state would be happy with a shortened regular season that includes playoffs.

“The state primarily most of their money from the football playoff series,” Jordan said.

However, he thinks most coaches would rather have a full regular season.

One concern athletic directors have is that if fall sports are pushed back too far, they will go into other seasons.

“At smaller schools, you know your athletes generally play at least two sports and something’s going to have to suffer if that does happen,” he said.

Jordan said they want to stay away from forcing student athletes to chose between sports.

For now, the Bulldogs will wait with the rest of the state to see what the FHSAA decides at their next board meeting. Jordan said he will meet with his team on Monday.