LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Mosley basketball player, Derrio Green was announced back in May as the Dolphin’s new head boys basketball coach.

Green grew up in Panama City and played for Mosley from 2004-2007 when led the Dolphins to two playoff appearances.

After his collegiate career, he played three seasons of professional basketball overseas before coming back to live and work in the Panhandle.

Green is excited to be back at his alma mater and said he wants to build back the program to what it was in the past.

“Just helping turn the program around,” Green said. “You know they’ve got some good history of basketball the past couple of years with Coach Memmen and success before that. But, I was able to lead them to the playoffs, so hopefully we can get a district championship, we can go to the playoffs and make some noise. That’s my ultimate goal.”

Mosley won two out of three district titles under Memmen and Green aims to get them back to being an annual contender in the Panhandle.

Last season, Mosley finished 12-14 and missed the FHSAA playoffs.