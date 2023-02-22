LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) — In their first final four appearance since 1998 the Graceville girls’ basketball team fell to Wildwood 66-45 in the Class 1A State Semi-final.

“I’ve played for a lot of teams for Graceville,” Graceville Senior Forward Chelsie Davis said. “A lot of teams have been with coach Habali for a while, but not one team has ever felt like this. No one team has ever played like this, been a family like this. Not one team has ever made it here like we did. And I wish them the best of luck next year without me and I’ll be right here with them.”

The Tigers finish the season 20-5.