PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Graceville girls’ basketball team defeated Lake Oconee Academy in a 45-43 thriller at the North Bay Haven Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
The Tigers improved to 10-1 and will face Cottonwood on Thursday, December 4.
by: Sam Granville
