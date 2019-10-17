Graceville Tigers look to avenge loss to Vernon in SSAC North Florida Playoffs

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The rivalry between the Graceville Tigers and the Vernon Yellowjackets runs deep.

“You can’t really describe it in words to be honest it’s something else it’s something I’ve never been a part of but I’m glad I am now,” said Graceville football player, Jeremiah Castro.

When the class 1A powerhouses met in week seven, Vernon won 41-15.

“I just want revenge at our home and show them that we deserve to win,” said Graceville football player, Tanner Spooner.

Graceville will have a chance to avenge the loss on Friday night.

The Tigers will host Vernon in round one of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida Championship.

“That should be fun these kids are excited, we’re excited to play Vernon again they’re a great team very well coached a lot of explosive players,” said Graceville head coach, Barry Gardner.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday in Graceville.