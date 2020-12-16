Graceville native and five-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey commits to Georgia

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Graceville native and five-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey made it official on Wednesday as he committed to play football at Georgia.

Sorey played his senior year at IMG Academy, but played at Graceville before that.

Sorey is ranked No. 20 on 247 Sports’s 2021 Top Football Recruits List. He’s listed as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 top recruit in the state of Florida.

Sorey received offers from 22 schools which included Florida State, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Miami, but he said he would decide between Georgia, Florida and Alabama on Wednesday.