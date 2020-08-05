Graceville names Randy McKinnie as new head football coach

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Graceville has named Randy McKinnie as the new head football coach.

McKinnie took over the program from Barry Gardner about two weeks ago.

He is no stranger to Graceville. In fact, McKinnie played for the football team there in the late 90’s.

McKinnie was also an assitant coach for the Tigers for eight years. He also had assistant coaching stops at Marianna and Chipley before that.

However, this is his first head coaching gig. McKinnie said being a head coach was always something he wanted to do, especially at Graceville.

“It was always in the back of the mind like I said watching Coach Armstrong do his thing and Coach Gardner, I always felt like I was gonna come right back here to Graceville and be a head coach and I just didn’t know when the time was and it happened just like that,” McKinnie said.

McKinnie takes over a team that went 8-4 last year and made it to the Class 1A regional semifinals where they lost to Baker. The Tigers also won the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Big Bend Brawl Championship.

McKinnie wants to build off of that success they had last year and knows the community is behind him.

“We’re gonna bring the tradition of Graceville football back you know. And that’s what I truly believe in, we’re gonna work hard,” McKinnie said. “As long as football is doing good, the community is doing good.”

Football practice begins for the team on Aug. 24.