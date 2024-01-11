GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Graceville High School has hired Richard Koonce to take over as the program’s sixth head football coach in seven years.

Koonce is a Florida A&M football alum (2003-2007) where he played left tackle and center on the offensive line for the Rattlers.

He’s coached high school athletics for a decade and a half, beginning at DeSoto County High School in Arcadia, Florida. He spent 10 years at DeSoto, serving as the defensive line coach and the head basketball coach.

A few years ago, Koonce moved to the Vernon area, where he joined then-Vernon head football coach Gerald Tranquille’s staff.

He then joined then-Holmes County head coach, Jeff Lee’s staff as a defensive line coach for a season, before returning to Vernon, then following Tranquille to his new position at Liberty County in 2022.

Koonce most recently spent the 2023-24 season as Liberty County’s defensive coordinator.

Graceville is the first head football coaching gig for Koonce, and despite the program’s 0-16 record over the past two seasons and a 2-35 record over the past four, he’s said he’s not going to set a low bar for his team.

“I’m an educator first,” Koonce said. “I’ve been a teacher for 12 years and I feel like the expectations you put on your players and your students, that’s what they’re going to perform at. So if I just give them the expectation of, ‘Guys, I just want to compete. Let’s not get blown out this week.’ That’s exactly what we’re going to do. My expectation is for us to come in and win.”

Despite recent struggles, Graceville is one of the most storied high school football programs in the Panhandle.

The Tigers have won two state championships (1988 and 1993) and have four state semifinal appearances, with their most recent in 2005.

2019 was Graceville’s last winning season (8-4) and also the last season they won a playoff game.

Coach Koonce said he plans to harp on community support and alumni relations to help rekindle pride in playing football at Graceville.

“I call myself a memory recall expert,” Koonce said. “I’m trying to take all of these kids to all of these different monuments that they have stored, the pictures, the banners, to say, ‘Look, you guys come from greatness, and a lot of these banners are your family member’s names. So, you know, that DNA is within you guys. You know those abilities are within you. You just have to put in the work that they did, the grit they did, and you too, can be successful and leave a legacy for yourself.'”