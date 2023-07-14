GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Graceville High School has introduced Anthony Collier as its third head football coach in three years.

Collier has 30 years of coaching experience, beginning under Steve Hardin at Rutherford High School in the 90s.

The Bay County native has also spent time coaching at the middle school level, with stints as a head coach at Rosenwald, Everett, and led Jinks to an undefeated season and a county title.

In recent years, Collier has served as an assistant coach at Bozeman, Rutherford and most recently at Chipley.

Graceville has struggled in recent years, and Collier will be the program’s fifth head coach in six years.

This will be Collier’s first high school head coaching position and he said he will not be taking the opportunity for granted.

“I think that I’m bringing the experience and the drive because I don’t know if anybody else appreciates being the head coach as much as I’m going to appreciate being the head coach,” Collier said. “Because I’ve been an assistant coach for 30 years, you know, the other guys have been there done that, in and out, in and out. I’m not going nowhere.”

Graceville has finished the past two seasons with a 2-26 record.

Collier said he has been a part of several rebuilding programs and has no intention of taking any shortcuts with his program.

“Have you ever eaten a steak out of a microwave?” Collier asked. “You may get it in two minutes, but you’re probably gonna chew it for 30 and it ain’t gonna taste real good. Everywhere I’ve been I’m interested in building a program. I’m not interested in running out and getting shiny new tools and going and winning five or six ball games and everybody is patting me on the back telling me I’m great. I’m looking to build a program.”

Collier said the team motto for this upcoming season is #ReestablishTradition in hopes to bring back the pride of being a Graceville Tiger.