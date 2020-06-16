Graceville football player Xavian Sorey Jr. transferring to IMG Academy for senior season

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Graceville football player Xavian Sorey Jr. announced Monday that he is transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season.

Sorey tweeted the announcement that he would be heading to the South Florida school.

In the tweet, Sorey wrote “Thought about it, and prayed about it… Graceville, thank you for everything. All my teammates, teachers, coaches and supporters thank you! I will be transferring and finishing my senior season at IMG Academy. #Campbelltonmade”

Sorey was a two-sport athlete for the Tigers, playing football and basketball.

He was explosive on the football field this past season and was a versatile player for the Tigers as well.