Graceville alum Champ Kelly interviewing for NFL GM positions

(WMBB) – The Chicago Bears are currently looking for a new general manager and some of their players have made it very clear who they want to fill that position, Graceville alum Champ Kelly.

The Bears interviewed Kelly, who’s currently their assistant director for player personnel, last week.

Kelly has been with the Bears since 2015 and was promoted to his current position in 2017.

Linebacker Kahlil Mack has already show his support of Kelly on Twitter and running back Tarik Cohen posted on his Instagram story, “CHAMP KELLY.”

In addition to interviewing for the Bears GM position, NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Raiders will interview Kelly for their GM vacancy on Thursday.

Champppppppp! — Khalil Mack (@FiftyDeuce) January 13, 2022

Few people care about players the way Champ Kelly does. Few people know how to evaluate players the way Champ Kelly does. Few people know how to bring the best out of players the way Champ Kelly does. Passionate. No ego. Brilliant football mind. Where he goes success will follow — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) January 18, 2022