Gov. DeSantis says high school sports are ‘critical’ and need to return

(WMBB) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for high school sports to return when students go back to campus in a few weeks.

He addressed the issue at a COVID-19 roundtable discussion at the University of North Florida Thursday.

DeSantis said he thinks it’s critical to have sports available to students. He said when schools went to distance learning back in March, youth activities and sports stopped.

DeSantis talked about how important sports were to him when he was in school and how it’s important they come back in the fall.

“Understanding discipline, understanding hard-work, the mentorship that you get from coaches is really, really important to the development of our young people. So, I just as governor wanna say that I’m standing with our coaches and our athlete,” DeSantis said. “We need to have them back. I know that they’re planning on starting the football season here in a couple of weeks.”

DeSantis also said he is going to push for the Florida-Florida State football game to be rescheduled.

“It’s an epic rivalry, and if you’re able to play, you’re able to play, and so let’s give the fans what they want,” DeSantis said.

Two big sports names were a part of the roundtable: Charlie Ward, who won a Heisman Trophy with Florida State and later played in the NBA, and Lito Sheppard, a cornerback at UF who was twice selected to the Pro Bowl while later playing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The high school fall sports season is set to begin on Aug. 24. The FHSAA has another meeting regarding the upcoming fall season on Aug. 14.