DEFUNIAK SPRING, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County junior golfer, Savannah Goodman was crowned the Class 1A District 1 individual champion on Monday while shooting a school-record score.

Goodman recorded a score of 66 (-5) which is the best single-round mark in Holmes County program history.

With the win, she qualified for regionals, an FHSAA tournament in which she took first place as a sophomore.

Goodman will be looking for her third consecutive trip to the FHSAA State Championship meet.