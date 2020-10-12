Golf tournament in Panama City aims to get the whole family out on the green

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Break Even Jr. Golf Tour held another tournament for young golfers over the weekend.

Now tour director Lee Anderson is aiming to offer an event the whole family can participate in.

On Nov. 14 he will host a select or scramble golf tournament at the Panama Country Club with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. that is open to all ages.

“I just think it’s a great release to get outside and get away from the computer games, and the TVs and, the couches and all of that, and get outside and have fun with the family,” Anderson said.

It will serve as a fundraiser for Emerald Coast Missions.

To sign up for next month’s tournament or a Break Even Jr. Golf Tour tournament, message Lee Anderson at 850-348-9431.