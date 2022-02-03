PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Girls Inc. of Bay County celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday with a little help from the Bay High girls basketball team.

A few of the Tornadoes players stopped by to talk to a room full of young women about the important of playing sports and to encourage them to try it out.

They spent the day doing basketball drills with them, teaching them how to dribble and shoot and even set up an obstacle course for them to do.

“I feel like forever girls have been told boys are stronger than you, they are better than you at this, rising above that no matter what people say helps, starting young getting them in the right mindset will definitely help,” Bay freshman Taylor Carlson said.