SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton rising senior Pearce Spurlin III is one of the top 2023 recruits in the nation, and, understandably so, is keeping an eye on the NIL debate within the SEC.

The star tight end has been committed to the University of Georgia since his sophomore year in high school.

Spurlin lives right down the road from where the annual SEC meetings have been held in San Destin this week, so he’s been keeping an eye on all the topics being discussed.

No topic has been bigger and more controversial than that of NIL deals that created a fold in the relationship of Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Spurlin said he’s in favor of NIL deals, but it has a lot of work to be a perfected system.

“It’s kind of like everything, it has its pros and cons,” Spurlin said. “I think it can do really good things for the game of college football and it can also do some not good things, I feel like they’re just trying to get a leash on it right now, get better control of the NIL, and really know what it’s about.”

Spurlin acknowledged that he could potentially one day be a recipient of a NIL deal and said that players who put in the work reap what they sow.

“I think for me, I feel like I can speak for generally most football players that NIL is going to come with your performance on the field,” Spurlin said. “And that’s basically what I think to myself is that I just have to play my game and get better and keep working and the opportunities will come.”