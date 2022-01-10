Georgia commit and South Walton tight end talks about College Football National Championship

(WMBB) – The College Football National Championship game takes place on Monday night between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

One of the fans, who will be decked out in Red and Black for the game, is South Walton tight end Pearce Spurlin.

This game is extra special for him because he’s not only been a Bulldog fan for his whole life, but he also committed to play for Kirby Smart’s team back in 2020.

The four-star tight end was excited to be in Indianapolis for the game and said Georgia fans came in full force to Indiana.

“I mean, we’re gonna tailgate today, and it’s gonna be 10 degrees. So, I mean that kinda shows the dedication. It’s gonna be 300-400 people tailgating in 10 degree weather. It’s gonna be pretty crazy,” Spurlin said.

He said he really hopes the Bulldogs can win it all.

“I just hope we bounce back a lot better than we did in the SEC Championship game and just to bring a National Championship back. We haven’t had one in 42 years. I mean, I’ve been a Georgia fan all my life, so that would just be like off the record of being a commit, that would just be so insane and incredible,” Spurlin said.

The National Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. on Monday night.