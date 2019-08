PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast Youth Football Association held its kickoff jamboree on Saturday.

All seven of the associations teams participated in 20 minute long games.

GCYFA Public Relations Representative, Jeffrey Almond, said today is a chance for the players to show off what they’ve been practicing for weeks.

“Brings them all together to show comradery, friendship, sportsmanship and just to show off what we can do for the rest of the season,” said Almond.