GCSC volleyball returns home from NJCAA National Tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College volleyball team returned home on Sunday from the 2019 NJCAA Division II Volleyball National Championship.

It was the first time the program has ever been to the tournament and head coach Scott Allen said the team learned a lot.

“We’re happy that we got the experience we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted but we got the freshman to be there and to learn from it so we’re looking forward to next year,” Allen said.

Freshman Emma Richards earned National All Tournament Team Honors.

“They called my name and I just stood there I was frozen I didn’t know what to do but it was really special,” Richards said.

Gulf Coast’s roster is freshman heavy so they will look to build upon this season with familiar faces on the floor.

“It’s not a over confidence at all they’re definitely ready to get back to work and know they have to be 100 percent committed,” Allen said.