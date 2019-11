Credit: GCSC Athletics

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College volleyball team finished the 2019 season ranked 10th nationally.

The Lady Commodores fell to Kirkwood in the 9th place match of the 2019 NJCAA Division II Volleyball National Championship 3-2 on Saturday.

This was the program’s first trip to the national tournament.

Gulf Coast finished the year with a 23-8 record.