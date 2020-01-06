GCSC Softball holds elite prospect camps

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College softball team held an elite prospect camp on Saturday. The event was the first of two of its kind.

The camp gave Gulf Coast a chance to see high school players from Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

The athletes participated in several skill exercises such as hitting, pitching and catching drills. The day was modeled after a Gulf Coast practice schedule.

First year head coach Scot Thomas said the camp benefits both his team and the athletes in attendance.

“We’re excited about the talent but it’s also about just people seeing us as Gulf Coast and new staff and getting to know us as much as it is us seeing them,” Thomas said.

There will be another camp held next Saturday, athletes that are interested can contact Gulf Coast State College or visit their website to sign up.