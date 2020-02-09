GCSC softball coach Scot Thomas earns 800th career win

DOTHAN, Ala. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State college softball team beat Salt Lake 7-6 on Saturday. Salt Lake is currently ranked fifth nationally.

Head coach Scot Thomas earn his 800th career win with the victory. Thomas is in his first year with Gulf Coast. He was previously the head coach at Virginia Tech for 23 years.

“Proud that it happened at Gulf Coast,” Thomas said.

Next up for the Lady Commodores is a game against Pearl River Community College on Sunday morning as the Visit Dothan Invitational continues.