LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Grappling Academy hosted a wrestling tournament at Mosely High School on Saturday.

The Gulf Coast Grapplers hosted the Freedom Showdown, where several clubs from around the area competed in Saturday’s tournament.

The goal of the AAU youth tournament is to build wrestling in the Panama City are giving kids the opportunity and experience to compete.

Gulf Coast Grapplers head coach, Jordan Faulk wants to increase wrestling in the area because he says it builds character.

“Really it’s just letting kids have fun,” Faulk said. “You know everybody wrestles. It’s a high intensity sport, so the kids get to have fun and get that energy out and that’s what makes it fun.”

For those wanting to get involved in wrestling, the Gulf Coast Grapplers practice Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00-7:30 PM. Kids can attend any practices and then compete in competitions.