PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Gators head football coach Billy Napier is continuing to add to his staff and his newest addition is very familiar to the Panhandle.

The Gators announced Lamar Sorey has been hired in the role of personnel quality control.

That means he will assist personnel staff with player evaluations and recruiting.

Sorey is from Campbellton and went to Graceville High School. He’s also the first cousin of Champ Kelly, the assistant director of player personnel for the Chicago Bears.

Sorey comes to the Gators from an NFL team, as he spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a scouting assistant.