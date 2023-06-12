PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Bay County man says he might be the last living member of the Florida Gator’s 1952 SEC Championship baseball team.

91-year-old, Howard Gray has lived in Panama City since 1956 when he graduated from the University of Florida.

Gray said the school has seen quite a few changes since those his days on campus.

“When I went there in 1950, there were 8,000 boys and 2,000 girls,” Gray said. “Of course, we didn’t play FSU, you know it took the legislature to make a motion, or a bill or something for Florida to start playing FSU. So, I was already gone by then.”

Nearly 70 years since Gray graduated, Florida’s enrollment has grown to nearly 61,000 students.

But to the small-town athlete From Havana High School, he said his first impression of Gainesville was pretty shocking.

“Being from Havana, our class only had 25,” Gray said. “And you go to Florida and a guy sits up on the stage and there are 2,000 students out there getting their chair checked to make sure they went to class, you know. It’s a big shock.”

At Havana High School, Gray was a multi-sport athlete and said he was recruited to Florida to play college basketball.

He never ended up playing on the Gators basketball team, but was pulled over to the baseball field by Florida coaching legend, Dave Fuller.

Gray was a part of the 1951-1952 Gators baseball team who won the program’s first SEC regular season title.

“We had a good coach and we had a good team and everybody got along and everybody was all for winning,” Gray said.

But Gray’s athletic career at Florida wasn’t entirely positive.

After the 1952 season, he injured his arm and was released from the baseball team. He said college athletes in those days were not bound to a team by signing a scholarship like in modern times.

He left the University of Florida altogether for a couple of years before he decided to return to earn his degree.

“I didn’t forget the Gators, Gray said. “After I left, after I hurt my arm and left, I went back and got my degree so. So, you know, you can mess up in areas while you are in college, but the thing is, you need to have the guts, the gumption to go back and finish what you started.”

Gray was not forgotten by the Florida baseball program. In 2017 when they won the program’s first national title, he was sent a championship hat and a letterman plaque to commemorate his SEC Championship team.

Now as the 2023 Florida baseball team is heading out to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series this week, Gray considers himself to be one of their biggest supporters.

‘I’m just hoping they do good,” Gray said. “They have to work as a team, and when one lets you down you got to have somebody to pick you up.”

Gray, who turns 92 in November, said that as far as he is aware, he is the last living member of the 1952 Florida baseball team.

No. 2 seed Florida will face No. 7 seed Virginia at the College World Series in Omaha on Friday, June 16, with the first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. CST.