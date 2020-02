PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Youth Soccer Association held its Presidents Cup Tournament at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex this weekend.

The association is the largest youth soccer group in the state. FYSA president John Stacey said the complex is phenomenal.

“The presence of the turf fields here makes it a really attractive option for us,” Stacey said.

Teams who are crowned Presidents Cup champions will move on to regionals and potentially a national tournament.